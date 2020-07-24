Taapsee Pannu Says Kangana Did Not Help Her When She Was Dropped From 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

Taapsee Pannu shed light on the debate of nepotism and how certain actors are labelled as outsiders. She talked about how she was dropped from Pati Patni Aur Woh and that was when she had raised her voice against the practice of replacing actors with star kids. Taapsee further pointed out that back then, nobody, including Kangana Ranaut, stood for her or supported her.

The debate of nepotism and outsiders being treated a certain way in the Bollywood industry was brought back into the light after the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput. Taking about the same, Taapsee Pannu told a media portal that actors like herself, Sushant, Kangana, Swara, Richa Chadha and many others are tagged as outsiders. Taapsee told the portal that people with no film background are tagged as ‘outsiders’.

'Kangana Ranaut did not support me, neither did I ask for her support'

Taapsee further told the media portal that she has had her own journey and fights like all outsiders. The actor even pointed out that her journey was similar to Sushant Singh Rajput, however, she did not know him at all. She further said that when she was dropped from Pati Patni Aur Woh, she fought for herself.

Taapsee told the portal that Kangana, who claims to fight for outsiders, did not help or support her. Taapsee further clarified that she did not expect anyone to help her and nor did she ask for anyone’s support. The actor said that she knows how to fight for her self and her own battles.

Pati Patni Aur Woh details

Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh became a huge success soon upon its release. The plot of the film revolves around the life of a married man (Kartik) who gets enticed by the beauty and charm of a girl (Ananya) who arrives in his city on a business trip. The friendship between the two grows stronger and things soon begin to get out of hand. However, things take a serious turn when the man’s wife (Bhumi) finds out about the affair. Helmed by Mudassar Aziz, the film was a remake of B R Chopra’s 1978 film by the same name.

Image Credits: Taapsee Pannu, Kangana Ranaut Instagram

