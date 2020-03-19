The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Netizen Who Slammed Her For Supporting Neha Dhupia

Bollywood News

Tapsee Pannu was slammed by a social media user for supporting Neha Dhupia's open letter. In response, the actor lashed out at the person with a befitting reply

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Saturday to extended her support to Neha Dhupia, who has been at the receiving end of the netizens for condemning a man on her show for slapping a woman over adultery. Recently, Neha Dhupia penned an open letter calling out all the people who attacked her family with abuses and negative comments over what happened on the show. The actor was supported by many of her colleagues and friends. 

Also Read | Thappad Box Office Collection Post-Holi: Taapsee Pannu-starrer Gets A Boost In Collections

Taapsee Pannu attacked by netizens 

Meanwhile, a social media user attacked Taapsee Pannu for her comment on Neha Dhupia's open letter and questioned her stand on adultery and violence. In a long tweet, the user wrote: "This is u just in case u forgot. Characters u play in reel is how normal humans also behave in real. When u are hurt by ur partner, u react. Slap is wrong but to call a partners cheating a "choice" is bonkers. U & she both need 2 check ur double standards on gender based violence." In the tweet, the social media user posted a picture of one of Taapsee Pannu's movie scenes where she is hitting a man. 

Moments later, Taapsee Pannu lashed out at the netizen, saying, "Go watch the film again u will understand the difference in context. N while u r at it, re read my tweet n considering your prolific bio I hope u will understand English. If not u can contact a more sensible person to translate. Regards." 

However, Taapsee Pannu's bickering with the Twitter user did not end here. The two again engaged in a social media brawl, with the social media user questioning Taapsee's sense of judgement. Here is what she had to say: 

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Heartfelt Moments From The Sets Of 'Thappad'

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Thappad. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who raises her voice against domestic violence. Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, Thappad managed to garner critical acclaim. 

Also Read | From 'Pink' To 'Thappad': Here Are Taapsee Pannu's Films With A Social Message

Also Read | 'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Drops In Second Week

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI