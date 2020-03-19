Taapsee Pannu Lashes Out At Netizen Who Slammed Her For Supporting Neha Dhupia

Taapsee Pannu took to Twitter on Saturday to extended her support to Neha Dhupia, who has been at the receiving end of the netizens for condemning a man on her show for slapping a woman over adultery. Recently, Neha Dhupia penned an open letter calling out all the people who attacked her family with abuses and negative comments over what happened on the show. The actor was supported by many of her colleagues and friends.

Taapsee Pannu attacked by netizens

Meanwhile, a social media user attacked Taapsee Pannu for her comment on Neha Dhupia's open letter and questioned her stand on adultery and violence. In a long tweet, the user wrote: "This is u just in case u forgot. Characters u play in reel is how normal humans also behave in real. When u are hurt by ur partner, u react. Slap is wrong but to call a partners cheating a "choice" is bonkers. U & she both need 2 check ur double standards on gender based violence." In the tweet, the social media user posted a picture of one of Taapsee Pannu's movie scenes where she is hitting a man.

This is u just in case u forgot. Characters u play in reel is how normal humans also behave in real. When u are hurt by ur partner, u react. Slap is wrong but to call a partners cheating a "choice" is bonkers. U & she both need 2 check ur double standards on gender based violence pic.twitter.com/Da97BPR0CJ — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 14, 2020

Moments later, Taapsee Pannu lashed out at the netizen, saying, "Go watch the film again u will understand the difference in context. N while u r at it, re read my tweet n considering your prolific bio I hope u will understand English. If not u can contact a more sensible person to translate. Regards."

However, Taapsee Pannu's bickering with the Twitter user did not end here. The two again engaged in a social media brawl, with the social media user questioning Taapsee's sense of judgement. Here is what she had to say:

When a man slaps a woman, focus on slap & not the reason.



When a woman slaps a man hard multiple times, focus on the reason & not the slap.



Gyaan from Shri Shri Feminist 1001 @taapsee 🙏🙏🙏🙏 https://t.co/V1wEKYInnp — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) March 18, 2020

Kindly focus on the reason both the times. N if u can’t see the difference contact sri sri ‘any regular sane human being’ for help. N next time , try other ways to sound reasonable, this one isn’t working anymore :) — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Taapsee Pannu was seen in Thappad. The movie, starring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza in the lead, narrates the tale of a woman who raises her voice against domestic violence. Thappad directed by Anubhav Sinha received a lukewarm response at the box office. However, Thappad managed to garner critical acclaim.

