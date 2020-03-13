'Thappad' Box Office Collection: Taapsee Pannu Starrer Drops In Second Week

Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad had impressed many people after its trailer release. It can be safe to say it was one of the anticipated movies too. But despite that, Thappad is reportedly having a lacklustre time during the first week at the box office.

Thappad had a riveting story of a wife (Taapsee Pannu) standing up against her husband who inflicted domestic abuse on her. It only managed to collect Rs 3 crores on Friday, February 28, 2020, according to reports by Box Office India. The first week of the movie also did not manage to mint impressive numbers at the box office.

However, the second weekend did bring in some money for Taapsee Pannu’s movie. But again, Baaghi 3’s craze might have cut down Thappad box office collection. Especially post Holi, Thappad BO seems to be dropping with its 13th day brining in only Rs 70 lakhs and 14th day bringing in Rs 50 lakhs. On the whole, after two weeks of its release, Thappad Box Office amounts to an estimated Rs 30.53 crore according to Taran Adarsh, a film analyst.

#Thappad is trending well on weekdays... Gets a boost on [second] Mon [evening onwards] and Tue due to #Holi festivities... [Week 2] Fri 95 lakhs, Sat 1.95 cr, Sun 2.15 cr, Mon 1.15 cr, Tue 1.54 cr. Total: ₹ 30.53 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 11, 2020

In other news, despite its low earnings at the box office, Taapsee Pannu’s Thappad received critical appreciation for its storyline. Taapsee’s acting in the movie has also been praised and labelled as “impactful” by many. However, despite this, Thappad has still beaten movies like Saand Ki Aankh and Panga at the box office. It is just Rs 3 crores away from Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak. However, beating the Rani Mukerji-starrer Mardaani 2 with a collection of Rs 45 crores seems to be tough.

Besides Taapsee Pannu, Thappad also had Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor playing important roles. The movie has been helmed by Anubhav Sinha. He had earlier worked with Taapsee in Mulk. Besides these, he had also directed Article 15, Ra. One, Dus and some others. Thappad has been bankrolled by T-Series.

