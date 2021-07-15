Taapsee Pannu Latest Actress To Turn Producer With 'Outsiders Films', Calls It 'payback'

After Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Anushka Sharma, Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt, now Taapsee Pannu is the latest actress to venture into film production. The Haseen Dilruba star announced the launch of her production house, which she has named as 'Outsiders Films'. The actor stated that the 'new chapter' in her life was ‘payback’ for the trust and love that she received in the film industry.

Taapsee Pannu launches her production house, Outsiders Films

Taapsee took to social media to share that when almost completed a decade of her plunge into the film industry last year, she did not expect that she will not just float, but also learn to swim her way through. The 33-year-old stated that being someone who had not dreamt of being a public figure, she was ‘forever grateful’ to everyone who showered love on her and trusted her work.

Citing the popular quote ‘with great power, comes greater responsibility’, she wrote that it was time for ‘some payback’ to the film industry. Taapsee sought good wishes as she promised that she would try her best to 'bring the best', writing ‘coz the view is the best from the outside.’

She also posted a snap with her partner on the venture, Pranjal Khandhdiya, and credited him for the venture, stating that it all started with his ‘instinct and belief that this crazy combination is worth exploring.’ Posting an announcement video of their logo, she called Pranjal the man ‘who runs the show’, while she would be ‘allowed to boss around.’

Taapsee also wrote that they would be treading a ‘thin line’ between friendship and business, ‘having each other’s back’ and ensuring that every rupee of the audience on their projects would be ‘worth it.’

Meanwhile, Taapsee is currently in the news for the film Haseen Dilruba that recently released on Netflix. She has three other films in her kitty. This includes Rashmi Rocket, Shabaash Mithu.