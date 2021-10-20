Taapsee Pannu Miffed With Stereotypes On Fitness; 'having Strong Muscles Not Man's Domain'

Taapsee Pannu's recent release Rashmi Rocket showcased her in the role of a professional sprinter, who is forced to undergo gender testing. The actor received flack on social media for undergoing physical transformation for her character, with many describing it as 'manly'. Taapsee, however, defies the misconstrued notion that having a muscular physique is a man's domain.

In a conversation with ANI, Pannu expressed disappointment about women still receiving stereotypical remarks on their fitness journey. Deeming it 'extremely sad', Taapsee remarked "Who has made this rule that women can't have muscles?" She further iterated the baselessness of body shaming women for having muscles.

Taapsee Pannu questions stereotypical attitude towards women's fitness

Taapsee shared an anecdote about when she was trying to lose weight earlier. "I also heard that 'just do cardio and don't do weightlifting. I paid attention to that stupid advice because I did not know any better and I was not that open-minded at that time that I would question it, but slowly with time I realised it's absolutely wrong,"

The actor doesn't understand people's obsession with a certain body type, "a woman's body will not become a man's body after building muscles. It will still be a woman's body because it's shaped in a different way", she added. Talking about receiving criticism on her bulked up look in Rashmi Rocket, she said, "People would have drooled over my look if I had put up a bikini picture. There would be comments like 'whatta body', 'so hot'. For me, the body that's worth appreciating is the one that has been worked hard on."

She added that she would rather laud someone for working "very hard" on their body, post which it is normal for their "defined muscles" to show up. "I would rather appreciate that body than someone who's just blessed by God to be thin", she said.

What's on Tappsee's work front?

Her latest sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, helmed by Akarsh Khurana witnessed a digital release on October 15 on OTT platform Zee5. Taapsee will now be seen alongside Tahir Raj Bhasin in Looop Lapeta. The actor will also appear in a sports biopic based on Indian women's ODI cricket team captain, Mithali Raj's life, titled Shabash Mithu. She also has the thriller Dobaaraa in her kitty.

IMAGE: PTI