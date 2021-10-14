Here’s What Kapil Said About Akshay Kumar To Taapsee Pannu That She Burst Out Laughing

Actor Taapsee Pannu’s upcoming film, Rashmi Rocket is currently gearing up for its release on October 15 on Zee5. The actor will soon appear on the famous comedy talk show, The Kapil Sharma Show, to promote her sports drama. In a short promo of the next episode, fans see Kapil pulling the actor's leg with reference to the film she had shot with Bollywood's Akshay Kumar.

Here's why Kapil Sharma pokes fun at Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is all set to grace the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show with her presence this coming weekend. Sony TV's official Instagram handle posted a short promo of the upcoming episode to get fans excited about it. The promo featured Kapil jokingly telling Taapsee that she has been removing Akshay Kumar from films. He referred to the duo's 2015 film, Baby, and said that Taapsee later went on to do a spin-off film and left Kumar on the sidelines.

The show's host brought up another incident and mentioned that the duo features alongside each other in Mission Mangal and made a rocket, and now Taapsee is gearing up for her Rashmi Rocket, a film that does not feature Kumar. The host's observation made Taapsee burst out with laughter and she promised Kapil that she would not do the same to him. This is when Kapil got the crowd roaring with laughter as he said he was referring to Archana Puran Singh, and not himself.

Watch promo of Taapsee Pannu on The Kapil Sharma Show here

Taapsee Pannu's upcoming sports drama will explore the hardships several female athletes face in India. Helmed by Akarsh Khurana, the film will be set in 2014, when Rashmi gets banned due to her high testosterone levels. This pushes her to fight and win back her identity as an athlete. The film will also see Supriya Pathak, Priyanshu Painyuli and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles. Apart from her fight for justice, the trailer that was recently released also features glimpses of her family life and also the hard work and determination she puts into her training.

Watch trailer of 'Rashmi Rocket' here

(Image: Instagram/@sonytvofficial)