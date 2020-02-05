Taapsee Pannu Calls It 'mockery' After Centre Expresses Doubt About Women Army Commanders

Taapsee Pannu expressed her displeasure over a news item wherein the Centre presented an argument in the Supreme Court suggesting women may not be suitable for the post of a Commander in Army. One of the reasons cited was about male troops allegedly being unwilling to accept a woman as a commander, and the actor sarcastically pointed out all the various roles men depended on women for, but stated how they could yet not take commands from them. The Badla star added that it was ‘mockery’ of gender equality.

Taapsee was reacting to a report in a newspaper. The actor sarcastically wrote that women in India could be worshipped, made love to and abused, but her orders were not to be followed. She slammed the post with words like ‘slow claps’ and hashtags like Gender Equality and Mockery.

Here's the post

The government argument that was quoted was that male troops, most from rural background, are not mentally trained to accept a woman in command. The Centre’s argument also stated that women had a more challenging time for service due to prolonged absence for pregnancy, motherhood and other duties.

The Supreme Court had called for ‘change in mindset’ on the part of the government for women to be allotted command posts in the Army. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta had contended that no 'gender discrimination' should be read into it. He stated that women need not try to be equal to men since they can do much better than men.

The government cited ‘greater family demands and danger of them being taken as prisoners of war’ in its response. The SC, however, urged the Centre to take steps over the same. The court will hear ‘equal opportunities and commands for women officers in the Air Force, Navy’ on February 11, reports claimed.

Later, as reports over the Centre's response to the Supreme Court made headlines, SG Mehta expressed surprise and claimed that it was reported 'out of context'. He clarified that he did not say that men could not take orders from a woman, and reiterated that women are 'much above men.'

Another actor Lakshmi Manchu reacted to Taapsee’s post with an angry emoji.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Taapsee Pannu is currently in the news for the Thappad. The movie, directed by Anubhav Sinha, hits the theatres on February 28.

