'Thappad': Taapsee Pannu Gives A Strong Reply To Woman Saying, 'hitting Husband Is A Sin'

After Kabir Singh unintentionally drew attention to abusive relationships, another film has the plot revolving mainly around just a ‘Thappad’(slap). The trailer of the movie starring Taapsee Pannu made headlines immediately on release, and people have been writing to the actor about their own experiences on domestic violence. The Pink star asserted that it was ‘not OK’ and ‘not normal’ to be in an abusive relationship.

A netizen recently wrote to Taapsee about how her maid was once beaten by her husband. When she asked the maid why she had not hit him back, the maid replied, “Hitting husband is a sin!"

Taapsee had a strong question for her, asking if living in a ‘toxic relationship’ was not a sin, and asserted that it was ‘not OK.’

Here's the post

And living in a toxic relationship isn’t a sin???? #Sad #Thappad “IT IS NOT OK” https://t.co/ztxIQ3yEzQ — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2020

As another netizen replied to the posts, the Badla star stated that 3 out of 5 women have faced such situations and it was high time that it was put to an end.

Manyyyyyyyy!!! 3 out of 5 women have suffered this !!!!! We have to put an end to this ! “IT IS NOT OK” #Thappad — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2020

As another Twitter user shared that one slap went to many more in her marriage, Taapsee gave her ‘more strength.’

More strength to you.

There are so many of us!!! Let’s make sure they know “IT IS NOT OK” #Thappad https://t.co/qtCvg9sRlc — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2020

The actor also got emotional hearing about a woman opening up on her abusive marriage, while hoping she does not continue to remain silent.

This brought tears in my eyes..... how many of us are going through it silently day in and day out. No ‘majboori’ is big enough to live a life of toxicity. I am hoping she does SOMETHING about it n not take it silently anymore. #Thappad “IT IS NOT OK” https://t.co/ye8AK65lmS — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) February 2, 2020

Thappad revolves around Taapsee’s character, who seeks to divorce her husband after he slaps her once. The story is about how all around her wonder how just one slap could be a ground for divorce, as she stands her ground.

Thappad has been directed by Anubhav Sinha. It is a reunion for the actor-filmmaker duo after the critically acclaimed Mulk. Thappad releases on February 28.

