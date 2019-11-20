Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Her Wedding Plans To Neha Dhupia

Taapsee Pannu was last seen in the movie Saand Ki Aankh and recently she featured in the No Filter with Neha show that exclusively aires on Jio Saavn. The actor got candid on the show with Neha and opened up about many things from her most embarrassing moments to the superstitions she believes while watching badminton matches. She got candid with Neha and even shared her wedding plans and everything about her love of life.

Taapsee is well-known for her bold and upfront personality. She even spoke about her relationship and even chose some famous Bollywood celebrity traits that make up a perfect man. Neha asked Taapsee why she does not open up about her boyfriend Mathias Boe? To which the Badla actor replied that too much would be written and said about and all that will overtake her professional life. She was correct regarding her not opening up about her personal life. As Taapsee is in the industry for her impeccable acting skills and phenomenal performances and not personal life. She has proved her mettle as an actor with her choices of movies and stories.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Was Asked About Her Silence On Beau Mathias Boe, Actor's Reply Makes Sense

Further, Neha got little more candid and asked Taapsee according to her what Bollywood celeb traits will make a perfect man. The Pink actor took Hrithik Roshan's name when she asked her about Sex Appeal. Taapsee thinks Akshay Kumar has a good sense of humour while Shah Rukh Khan has an amazing intelligence. Taapsee also said that she finds Ranveer Singh charming and believes that Salman Khan has the highest net worth in India.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu's Savage Reply On Rangoli's Tweets Affecting Her Has Netizens Clapping

After this Neha asked the Judwaa 2 actor about her wedding plans. To which the actor replied that she would like to have a wedding at the beach. But she is in no hurry to marry so soon. She said that she will marry only when she wants to have babies. Because she does not want to have babies out of the wedlock. The actor further added that she does not want to have an elaborate wedding but a whole day with close friends and family. She also mentioned that she is not very keen on having a multiple-day plan as it is very tiring.

Check out Neha and Taapsee getting candid:

The OG #nofilter is here and she is unstoppable... our next guest is one of the country’s fastest rising talents , presenting #nofilter @taapsee only on @JioSaavn co produced by @BigGirlPvtLtd 🌟🔥🎤 pic.twitter.com/kLrPYk7vwt — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) November 19, 2019

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu: Check Out These Gorgeous Ethnic Outfit Looks Of The Actor

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu Seeks Blessings At The Golden Temple, Shares A Glimpse

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.