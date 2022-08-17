Taapsee Pannu recently grabbed headlines for her heated argument with a photographer while she was promoting her latest project, Dobaaraa. In the video making rounds on the internet, one can see the paparazzi getting upset with the actor for not stopping for pictures as she arrived at the event. As per Taapsee, the person spoke to her rudely, which worsened the situation and she later told him with folded hands, "It is only you who is always right and the actor is the one who is always wrong.”

In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, the actor opened up about the altercation and said that the person's tone was 'insulting' to her. She said that celebrities don't lose their cool on camera without a reason, adding that the photographer 'kept making faces' at her and used a derogatory tone.

Taapsee Pannu reacts to her recent altercation with paparazzi

Pannu said, “Even my parents don’t scold me in that tone. I don’t even know how to describe it to you. I was given a schedule to follow. I was doing that. Why should I be at the receiving end of this tone, as if I have committed a crime?” The actor maintained that it has become easier to degrade someone based on one-sided stories in the age of social media.

Adding that celebrities don't lose their cool unnecessarily in public, she added, "I refuse to accept I was disrespectful to anyone. I was calm I kept smiling respectfully although that gentleman did not respect me at all. He kept making faces at me and he talked to me in a very derogatory tone. I did not want to retaliate. I folded my hands and accepted whatever he had to say.” Taapsee said she's a public figure and not public property and stressed the need for the paparazzi to be more respectful towards celebrities.

(Image: @taapsee/Instagram)