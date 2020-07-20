Taapsee Pannu Opens Up About Fear Of Swimming & How She Overcame It; See Post

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a pre-COVID shoot throwback on her Instagram. The star can be seen in a pool and wrote down a detailed memory of a time when she was afraid of swimming. Take a look at her inspirational post and the comments on it below.

Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Taapsee Pannu recently shared a nostalgic throwback post on her Instagram. Taapsee could be seen sporting a purple top with her hair pulled back in. She could be seen standing in a pool and looking at someone with a hint of a smile on her face.

Taapsee also added a long and inspirational caption with the post. She started off by saying that the picture was taken long back and was for a brand endorsement. She also mentioned how at one point in her life she had really feared swimming but learnt how to swim anyways. Taapsee also explained that she believed in the 'child in her wasn't dead yet'.

Here's what Taapsee wrote in her caption, ''Those were the days....This was while I was shooting for an ad for my brand (@) Womens Horlicks Getting into a swimming pool is joy for me but it wasn’t always like that. Had a scary near-drowning experience in a pool when I was a kid so got really scared of learning how to swim. It was only 9 years back that I finally got over that fear and learnt swimming. I Remember swimming laps in an indoor pool alongside many kids in the same class and it made me feel that how learning has no age n probably the child in me is still alive (emoji) and added the hashtags - (#) Throwback (#) Archive (#) Quarantine Post''.

Many celebs and fans responded to the post. Laxmi Manchu wrote, ''Those were the days...i remember how fearless you were in spite of what happened when you were a kid. John sir will be very happy to hear''. Take a look at all the comments the post garnered:

Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Taapsee Pannu's Instagram

