Taapsee Pannu Says Now Is The Time To Value The Smallest Of Things

Bollywood actor Taapsee Pannu is known to be vocal about everything that she believes in. She never shies away from expressing her opinions and is not afraid to stake a stand for what she believes in. With her brilliant choices of films and characters, she has definitely proved her worth as an actor and has come a long way. The actor has a huge fan following on social media and she does not mince words when giving her opinion on these platforms.

Taapsee Pannu shares a thought on the Coronavirus self-quarantine

Taapsee Pannu recently took to her social media to share her thoughts on the Coronavirus quarantine. Talking about the scare and resultant self-quarantine, Taapsee Pannu said that people got quarantine just when they had taken almost everything around them for granted. She added that this is the time to value to smallest of things and the people who make your lives better and the life that people never acknowledged.

Right when we had taken almost everything around us in our lifestyle for granted,we got quarantined !Now is the time to value the smallest of small things we get to do, the people who make our lives happier, the facilities we are never thankful for, the life we never acknowledged — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) March 23, 2020

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Thappad alongside Pavail Gulati. Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film revolves around a woman who reevaluates her life after her husband slaps her in front of a group of people at a party. The actor is now prepping for upcoming films including Rashmi Rocket and Haseen Dillruba. She will also be seen in Tadka and the Maithili Raj biopic, Shabaash Mithu. She has also been roped in for three other films titled Nuvvevaru, Looop Lapeta, and Dare and Lovely.

