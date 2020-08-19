Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic Where She 'gets Out Of The Skin Of Prakashi Tomar'

Actor Taapsee Pannu has shared a throwback photo from her 2019 flick, Saand ki Aankh on her Instagram and talked about how it felt to get out of her makeup for the role. Read on to know more details about the story:

Taapsee Pannu shares a throwback photo

On August 19, 2020, Taapsee Pannu took to her official social media handle and shared a series of photos that featured her, as a makeup artist removes make from her face. In the post, fans can see that the actor had applied thick layers of makeup and foundation on her skin to look like Prakashi Tomar. Within an hour, the post went on to garner over 73 thousand likes from fans of the actor. Here is the photo post by the actor:

ALSO READ | Mizoram Changes Rules On COVID-19 Patients' Identities

ALSO READ | Subdued 'Nuakhai' Celebrations Likely In Odisha This Year

In the caption of the post, the actor expressed herself and also talked about her nightmares. Talking about her makeup, she said that it took an hour to remove it from her face. She further said that it scares her sometimes when it feels like the lines on her face would not "bounce back" ever.

The actor wrote, "Getting ‘into’ the skin of a character is passé, let’s talk about how was it getting ‘out’ of the skin of #PrakashiTomar. A one-hour-long procedure to get my skin back n then still have lines n folds visible until the skin bounces back to normal''.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Issues 1st Remark On CBI Probe In Sushant Case

The actor further wrote, "How many times we had nightmares that what if it never bounces back? What if one day we realize we have to live with it. That one day will come sometime in the future but as of now, it was nice to shed this skin off and breathe a sigh of relief. #SaandKiAankh #Throwback #ArchivePost". Fans flooded the comment section with hearts and praises for the actor.

The 2019 flick Saand Ki Aankh featured Taapsee Pannu in the lead role along with Bhumi Pednekar. The film also featured actors like Prakash Jha, Vineet Kumar Singh, and others. The movie was produced by Anurag Kashyap and Nidhi Parmar.

ALSO READ | Fadnavis Urges CM Uddhav To Ramp Up COVID-19 Testing In Mumbai, Cites High Fatality Rate



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.