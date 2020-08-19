Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh Issues 1st Remark On CBI Probe In Sushant Case

After the Supreme Court verdict in the Sushant Singh Rajput case directing a CBI probe and for the Mumbai Police to cooperate with them, Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh has said the Police will "examine the order copy and decide further course of action"

"Once we get the order copy, we will examine it and decide further course of action. We have spoken to our advocates in the Supreme Court to send us the order copy", the Mumbai Police Commissioner said in his statement.

Mumbai Police along with Maharashtra Government had maintained that Sushant's death was a case of suicide even when there were several claims and evidence stating otherwise. Mumbai Police also faced severe criticisms over the manner in which it conducted the investigation, and called it a suicide from day one.

Supreme Court verdict

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Supreme Court has directed the Mumbai Police to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

According to Republic sources, Maharashtra Government counsel asked for the liberty to challenge the transfer of investigation to CBI. The Supreme Court refused the argument saying it is a court-ordered CBI investigation now, giving no scope for the Maharashtra Government to challenge it. The CBI is awaiting the copy of the order to examine it and proceed accordingly. The order copy has been accessed by Republic World.

Rhea's last-ditch attempt

Claiming innocence in the case, Rhea Chakraborty on Tuesday in a statement through her lawyer stated that her entire financial transactions are crystal clear and there is nothing incriminating against her and she is not involved in any way with respect to the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She even slandered Sushant's family by coming up with her own allegations including rift in Sushant's relation with his sister and also giving clarification on the U-Turn from seeking CBI Probe initially to appealing in the Supreme Court for retention of the case with Mumbai Police. She has been accused of abetment of suicide and siphoning off money to the tune of Rs 15 crore from Sushant's accounts by the actor's family.

