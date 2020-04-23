Taapsee Pannu Shares A Throwback Pic Reminiscing The Day She Accepted Her Flaws

Taapsee Pannu is known to speak her mind and never shies away from standing for her believes. The actor is quite active on social media and often adds motivational texts and anecdotes with her pictures for her fans. Pannu recently took to her social media handle to share a throwback picture of her shoot and how she accepted her flaws.

Taapsee Pannu's advice for accepting flaws

Sharing a BTS picture from an old photoshoot, Taapsee Pannu talked about accepting one's flaws in her caption. Adding a dash of life lesson with her post, Taapsee Pannu captioned the post, "This is like a BTS from a shoot I did for Gaurang. I remember how I was concerned that my short hair won’t suit the sarees he makes Coz they r so traditional but he was so nonchalant about it n said we will use your original hair length, colour, texture, everything natural, everything YOU. That really made me think sometimes you just have to embrace how you look only then the world will embrace it. Shying away from how you look is never going to help you grow in life. The day I accepted my flaws was the day I came into my true self n my flaws helped me get a unique identity. #Throwback #Archive #QuarantinePost." [sic]

Taapsee Pannu has been sharing a series of throwback pictures on her social media accounts and sharing her experiences as an actor and the preparation that goes behind every role she potrays on screen.

