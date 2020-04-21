When Taapsee Pannu Had To Test Balancing Skills With Weight And Emotions During Shoot

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood actors are currently quarantining inside their homes. Actor Taapsee Pannu has been doing the same. She also regularly shares updates about her well-being and how she is going through the lockdown period at home. The actor has also started a new throwback series where she is sharing some of her pictures from the archives.

Taapsee Pannu continues throwback series with scooter

Taapsee Pannu had mentioned to her fans on social media earlier that she will be sharing a series of throwback pictures on her social media during the lockdown. The actor recently shared a picture of herself in the midst of a shoot and expressed how she is missing her work. In the picture, Taapsee Pannu is seen keeping her hand on her chin and getting lost in her thoughts as the crew is busy behind.

The actor even mentioned in the caption how actors thrive on the madness found in these sets. She expressed how she found calm in such chaotic situations and how she needs to get back to it soon. Taapsee Pannu added that the picture was taken when she was trying to balance both her emotions and weight on the scooter.

Check out Taapsee Pannu’s post here:

On the work front, Taapsee Pannu was last seen in Anubhav Sinha’s Thappad earlier this year. The film dealt with domestic violence in a marriage. Taapsee Pannu garnered a lot of praises for her role in the film. The actor will be next seen in Haseen Dillruba opposite Vikrant Massey. The film is directed by Vinil Mathew of Hasee Toh Phasee fame. The film is expected to release by September 2020.

