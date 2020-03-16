Taapsee Pannu's Close Up Pictures That Speak A Lot About Her Flawless Skin

Taapsee Pannu entered Bollywood in the year 2013, by starring in a comedy-drama flick, Chashme Baddoor. Being one of the highest-paid female actors in Bollywood, Taapsee Pannu is also a popular superstar in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. The Mission Mangal actor has marked a name for her fabulous acting skills and remarkable performances in the acting business. Likewise, Taapsee Pannu is also known for being a fitness freak. Reportedly, the Saand Ki Aankh star believes in eating healthy, going for organic products, choosing a well-balanced diet and turning to home remedies for her skin and hair.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu reveals her style mantra & it proves that she is truly a vibrant soul

According to a health daily, Taapsee Pannu is one of the simplest actors when it comes to skincare and makeup routines. She believes in homeliness and minimalism. Her skincare routine primarily includes cleansing, moisturising and hydrating and the use of natural and organic products.

Also Read | Rangoli Chandel calls Neha Dhupia & Taapsee Pannu 'wannabe feminists' amid 'Roadies' row

The Pink actor loves the goodness of natural ingredients like tomatoes and aloe vera that she uses for her daily skincare regime. Blessed with flawless and gorgeous skin, Taapsee Pannu follows a nude to minimum makeup while outdoors and makes it a point to remove every extent of it before going to bed. Having said so, check out some of Taapsee Pannu's pictures that flaunt her flawless and gorgeous skin.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu stands in agreement with Neha Dhupia's strong statement,slams hateful trolls

Taapsee Pannu's Flawless Pictures

Also Read | Raveena Tandon, Taapsee Pannu & Urvashi Rautela show how feathers can inspire your attire

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.