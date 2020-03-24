Taapsee Pannu's Telugu Movies To Add To Your Watch-list; 'Veera', 'Mogudu' & More

Taapsee Pannu is not only a Bollywood superstar but also has churned out several southern hits. She is known as one of the most talented actors of this generation. After giving blockbuster movies like Pink, Badla, Saandh Ki Aankh, and the most recent, Thappad, the actor has definitely made her mark in Bollywood. However, Taapsee Pannu also has many south Indian movies tagged in the blockbuster list. Having said so, check out the actor's best Telugu movies to watch.

Veera

Veera is action and comedy-drama starring Taapsee Pannu, Ravi Teja, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. The film is directed by Ramesh Varma. The flick was also released multiple languages, Tamil as Veeraiyaah, in Hindi as The Great Veera in 2012 and also in Malayalam as Veera.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu says now is the time to value the smallest of things

Mogudu

Mogudu means husband in English. The film is a family drama directed by Krishna Vamsi. Starring Gopichand, Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles, Mogudu also features Rajendra Prasad, Roja in supporting roles. The film's storyline is about how a man truly becomes a husband when he understands his wife and wins her love.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu & other B'wood celebs show how to bring your gym home during self-distancing

Jhummandi Naadam

Jhummandi Naadam is a 2010's flick produced by Lakshmi Manchu and helmed by K. Raghavendra Rao. The film stars Manoj Manchu and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. Whereas, Mohan Babu stars in a supporting role.

Ghazi

Ghazi is a 2017 release based on the mysterious sinking of PNS Ghazi during the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971. The Indian war film was written, and directed by Sankalp Reddy. The film stars Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu, Kay Kay Menon and Atul Kulkarni.

Also Read | Nirbhaya case: Rishi Kapoor calls out 'shame' for delaying justice, Taapsee, others react

Anando Brahma

Anando Brahma is a horror comedy starring Tapasee Pannu, Srinivas Reddy and Vennela Kishore in the lead. The film is dubbed in Hindi as Kanchana 3. Directed by Mahi V Raghav, Anando Brahma was officially remade in Tamil as Petromax and in Kannada as Mane Maratakkide.

Also Read | Taapsee Pannu says quarantine is 'helping people to clean their house and self'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.