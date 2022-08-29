Tabu, Ali Fazal & Wamiqa Gabbi Come Together For Netflix Mystery Thriller 'Khufiya'; Watch

Bollywood diva Tabu recently left her fans amazed with her performance in the horror comedy Bhool Bhoolaiyaa 2. The actor played a double role in the film and garnered a lot of praise from the audience. While the actor is still receiving love for her role, the actor is now all set to join hands with Ali Fazal and Vishal Bhardwaj for an upcoming mystery thriller, Khufiya.

As a part of their 'Har Din Filmy' slate, where they showcase the upcoming content, Netflix India dropped an intriguing first look of Khufiya. The teaser, which has a piece of suspenseful music throughout, does not have a single dialogue. However, it does successfully hint at the mysterious and thrilling plotline of the film.

The 47-second teaser begins with Tabu, in a blue kurta, staring into a distance. The video montage is followed by the look reveal of the film's star cast, including Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. Following Tabu's opening scene, Azmeri Haque Badhon could be seen standing behind a fire in a saree, while Ashish Vidyarthi gave an intense look while sporting a suit. Wamiqa Gabbi surely intensified the intriguing teaser as she could be seen yelling in fear while tears were visible in her eyes.

Ali Fazal's look was unveiled in which the actor wore a white t-shirt and checked shirt and sported a short hair look. He gave a wicked laugh hinting at his fierce role. The teaser ended with a hazy shot of Tabu lighting a cigarette. Sharing the teaser, Netflix India wrote, "A mystery has been brewing. That’s all we can tell you, for now. Khufiya, coming soon only on Netflix!"

More about Khufiya

Khufiya will star Tabu, Alia Fazal, Azmeri Haque Badhon, Ashish Vidyarthi and Wamiqa Gabbi in mysterious roles. The film is based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape To Nowhere. The movie will be distributed by the OTT giant and is being helmed and produced by Vishal Bhardwaj.

The film's official synopsis read, "Krishna Mehra (Tabu) is an operative at the Research & Analysis Wing. She is assigned to track down the mole selling India's defense secrets, while grappling with her dual identity as a spy and lover. (sic)"

