After collaborating in several hit films like Drishyam, Golmaal Again, Fitoor, De De Pyaar De and more, Bollywood actors Tabu and Ajay Devgn are all set to reunite with each other for their forthcoming film Bholaa. Bholaa is the remake of the Tamil blockbuster film Kaithi, which starred Karthi in the lead role.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu earlier announced in February that they had begun shooting for the actioner. While the fans were awaiting more updates about the film, recently Tabu headed to her social media handle and shared a BTS picture from the sets while announcing the wrap of Bholaa.

Tabu announces the wrap of Bholaa

On Saturday, Tabu took to her Instagram handle and shared a candid picture featuring her and Ajay Devgn. In the photo, Devgn is showing something to Tabu. He is seen donning a black kurta and a red scarf. Tabu, on the other hand, sported a formal look. Sharing the photo, the Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor wrote in the caption, "Look!! We finished our 9th film together!💙#wewrap #bholaa @ajaydevgn @adffilms." Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans jumped into the comments section to express their excitement about the upcoming actioner. One of the users wrote, "Congratulations ❤️ it's gonna be blockbuster ❤️🔥 @tabutiful" another wrote, "This is gonna be epic " the other user wrote, "Truly a super hit jodi." Whereas, the rest of the users simply dropped heart and heart-eyed emoticons.

More about Bholaa

Bholaa will be helmed by Dharmendra Sharma. Ajay Devgn will play the lead role in the movie along with Tabu, who will also be seen in a pivotal role. Reportedly, for the film, Tabu will be seen stepping into the shoes of a fearless police officer and she will be seen performing several high-octane stunts.

Apart from being the lead actor, Devgn will also be one of the producers on the team of the film in collaboration with Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. The plot of the film follows the journey of a man who is on a mission to reunite with his daughter after he is released from prison. Bholaa is slated to hit the big screens on March 30, 2023.

Image: Instagram@tabutiful/PR