Tabu Was Asked Who Would Be A 'suitable Boy' For Her, Actress' Answer Is Hilarious!

Tabassum Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu among the fans in an actor known for playing demanding roles on-screen. Tabu is one of the most prominent female actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her performances Hindi as well as regional movies. Some of the notable works of Tabu include Maqbool, Drishyam, and Andhadhun. Some of her upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jawaani Jaaneman. However, the actress is currently prepping for her role in A Suitable Boy.

In an interview with a leading media publication, the actress was asked who her 'suitable boy' would be. To which she said, "Boy? Woh Din Gaye, Chalo Mein Abhi boy Dhoondhne Nikalti Hu". (Boy? Haha, those days are gone, come I'll go find a boy now".

'A Suitable Boy' first look

The first look of Maan (Ishaan Khatter) and Saeeda Bai (Tabu) in Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' came out and the two look breathtakingly beautiful. One user after seeing the image said, "One to look out for". For those unaware, 'A Suitable Boy' is Mira Nair's adaptation of Vikram Seth's book with the same title, a sweeping tale of four families set in the post-Partition era.

This picture features Ishaan Khatter as our other lead Maan and Tabu as Saeeda Bai, the courtesan with whom he becomes dangerously infatuated. #ASuitableBoy coming to @BBCOne in 2020. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/1eDzSIo6tV — Lookout Point TV (@LookoutPointTV) December 2, 2019

Tabu, who worked with Nair on their critically-acclaimed film The Namesake, also an adaptation of Jhumpa Lahiri's novel, will play courtesan Saaeda Bai in the six-part series by BBC. Khatter will star as Maan Kapoor, the headstrong son of a politician who is besotted by Saeeda Bai. Ishaan, who made his acting debut with internationally renowned Israeli filmmaker Majid Majidi's Beyond the Clouds, said it's an honor for him to work with Nair. "It's not only my pleasure but an honor to be working on this illustrious material alongside such distinguished artistes and technicians led by the indomitable Mira Nair. I hope I can satisfy her vision and give the global audience the character they deserve in Maan Kapoor," he said. Tabu said it was great to work with Nair on another "creatively charged" experience.

