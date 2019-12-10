Tabu And Mira Nair Captured In One Frame On The Sets Of 'A Suitable Boy' In Lucknow

Tabassum Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu among the fans in an actor known for playing demanding roles on-screen. Recently, the actor featured in an image on social media from the Lucknow schedules of her upcoming film titled, A Suitable Boy. Here is a sneak-peek of the post shared by Tabu.

Mira Nair shares a picture from 'A Suitable Boy' locations

Recently, Mira Nair took to Instagram and shared a carousel post featuring Tabu from the sets of A Suitable Boy. In the images she shared on the popular social media platform, Tabu can be seen with the cast and crew of her upcoming movie, A Suitable Boy. The pictures are from the final shooting schedule of the film in Lucknow

In the first picture, Tabu is seen with three other members from the team of A Suitable Boy. The ladies seem to be sitting on what looks like a cycle-rickshaw, which is one of the most popular modes of public transport in those localities. There is no information on the other women who are sharing the frame with Tabu in the picture. The picture seems to have been shot in some prominent location of the city. It has a silhouette of a monument.

In the second picture, Tabu seems to have been joined by many other people from the team of A Suitable Boy. The image appears to feature the entire cast and crew of A Suitable Boy in the frame. The photograph seems to include the same monument from the earlier image in the frame as well. The post made by Mira Nair has made rounds in the news.

More about Tabu

Tabu is one of the most prominent female actors in the Hindi film industry. She is known for her performances Hindi as well as regional movies. Some of the notable works of Tabu include Maqbool, Drishyam, and Andhadhun. Some of her upcoming films include Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jawaani Jaaneman.

