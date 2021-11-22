'Tadap': Ahan Shetty-Tara Sutaria Are '2 Souls, 1 Heart' In New Song 'Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai'

Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is gearing up for his debut with Tadap, where he is paired alongside the Student of the Year 2 star Tara Sutaria. With less than two weeks to go, the makers are raising the buzz for the venture. The latest release by the makers for this was the second song of the album.

The song has been titled Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai, which traces the love story of the lead characters. Here's what the new song is all about:

Tadap movie song Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai out

Tu Mera Ho Gaya Hai starts with a voiceover informing Ahan's character Ishana how he was rushing into his relationship with Tara's character, Ramisa. The character tells him that he had met her only a few times and already planned to marry her.

Ishana, however, is in no mood to listen as he spends some quality time with her. The video features their romantic moments, as they leave for a trip near the mountains, and the entire song is expressed in the form of Ahan's lip-syncing his feelings to Tara.

The duo enjoys some cosy moments, clicking selfies and more at the natural setting with the mountains behind them, at a cafe and spending more moments of intimacy later.

Viewers also get a glimpse of some of the other tough moments, where Ishana is beaten up by the villains in the end. Tara wrote that it was about 'Two Souls, One heart.'

The song has been composed by Pritam. Jubin Nautiyal has voiced the song and the lyrics have been penned by Irshad Kamil.

On November 12, the makers had released the first song of the movie. It was titled Tera Siva Jag Mein.

The lead pair was seen having eyes only for each other, as they enjoyed a party together. The team billed the song as the 'party anthem' of the year.

Tadap is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. It has been directed by Milan Luthria. The film is gearing up for release on December 3.

The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Rajat Arora and the venture has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.