Ahead of the highly-anticipated film Tadap, the lead stars Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria visited Varanasi to perform the Ganga Aarti. The forthcoming film will mark actor Suniel Shetty’s son Ahaan’s acting debut. The pictures of the two stars performing the special aarti on the banks of the river have been surfacing online.

Tara took to Instagram and shared her pictures before leaving the hotel for the aarti. In the pictures, the actor looked stunning in an ivory silk suit with her hair tied up in a bun. While sharing her looks, she wrote, “In blessed Benares today. For the beloved and beautiful Ganga Aarti.” The other pictures showed Ahan and Tara standing on the banks with the other priests during the puja. For the occasion, Ahan chose to look simple yet trendy in a blue kurta with white pyjama as he strikes a pose with his co-star.

Tara Sutaria-Ahan Shetty perform Ganga aarti ahead of 'Tadap' release

There were pictures of the two stars enjoying a boat ride. The two were seen posing on the boat as they smiled and waved at their fans standing on the banks. Tadap is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. It has been directed by Milan Luthria. The film is gearing up for release on December 3. The screenplay of the movie has been penned by Rajat Arora and the venture has been produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Earlier, in a recent interaction with Republic World, Tara opened up about her upcoming movie and revealed that Tadap was not a 'typical love story.'The actor said, "Milan sir actually told me to watch the original film first to see if I liked the story. I thought the story was a different and very unusual story, it was surprising and not the typical love story. I also loved the female character and I loved how Milan sir wanted to adapt the movie for the Hindi speaking audience." Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. Ahan Shetty is set to play the role of Ishana while Tara will play the role of Ramisa.

(Image: Instagram/anecdotesbyrajatgupta/Tara.ArabFC)