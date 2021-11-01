‘Tadap’ Makers Drop Teaser Of Song 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' Featuring Ahan Shetty, Tara Sutaria

Suniel Shetty’s son Ahan Shetty has been gearing up for the release of his Bollywood debut film, Tadap. The film, which also stars Tara Sutaria in the lead role, will hit the big screens next month. As the audience is quite excited to watch the fresh pair on screen, the filmmakers have released an intriguing trailer of the forthcoming film. After making the audience want more with the trailer, the makers have now unveiled the teaser of the Tumse Bhi Zyada song.

Taking to their official Instagram handle, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria dropped a short video clip.

Tumse Bhi Zyada song teaser released

Taking to the photo-sharing site, Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria dropped a 24-second teaser clip of the song. The teaser clip features the duo and gives a glimpse of their sizzling chemistry in Tadap. The video begins with the pair on a bike and then shows Shetty's stunt with the bike with Tara sitting ahead. The romantic song is crooned by Arijit Singh and Pritam. Sharing the clip, Shetty also informed fans that the song will be released on the special occasion of Dhanteras, i.e. on November 2.

Helmed by Milan Lutharia, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the film is penned by Rajat Arora. The musical score of the film is taken care of by Pritam. The film is a love story waiting to unfold on screens in the most exciting way with a fresh pair of debutant, Ahan, and Student of the Year 2 actor Tara Sutaria. Earlier speaking about the film, Sajid asserted that the audiences are in for a lovely treat.

Sajid had signed Ahan Shetty in the year 2016, and announced his launch in the year 2018 with the official remake of Telugu hit flick, RX 100. The film went on floors in the year 2019 and was waiting to announce its theatrical release last year. However, the film got delayed owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. On August 24, Sajid took to his Twitter handle and announced that the film will be hitting the big screens on December 3 this year.

Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty