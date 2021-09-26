Tara Sutaria, Ahan Shetty's Upcoming Film 'Tadap' To Get Theatrical Release In December

Following the announcement by the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray that the cinemas, which were closed down after the second wave of the ongoing novel COVID pandemic, will be opening from October 22 in the state. The announcement comes as a sigh of relief for the filmmakers whose film releases were on halt due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdown. In a major announcement, the theatrical release of the upcoming Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's Tadap has been announced.

Taking to its verified Twitter handle, Nadiadwala Grandson announced that Tadap will hit the big screens on December 3, 2021. Alongside Tara Sutaria, the Tadap cast also includes Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty in the lead role. Sharing the news, Nadiadwala Grandson wrote, "Witness this magic on the big screen #SajidNadiadwala’s #Tadap – An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on December 3, 2021, Directed by @MilanLuthria." Tadap is an official remake of the Telugu hit film, RX100. The poster of the film has been shared that features the lead actors.

Sharing the joyful news of his son's debut, Suniel Shetty took to his Twitter and dropped the poster of the film. He captioned it as, "Dear Son, a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own. Your patience pays off finally when your 1st film arrives #03rdDec2021. Proud of you & wish you the best. Thanks to @NGEMovies '#SajidNadiadwala' @WardaNadiadwala." Earlier, Sajid Nadiadwala also revealed the release dates of three other films- Tadap, 83, and Bachchan Pandey.

Dear Son, a dad’s chest swells with pride at every milestone of his own. Your patience pays off finally when your 1st film arrives #03rdDec2021. Proud of you & wish you the best. Thanks to @NGEMovies #SajidNadiadwala @WardaNadiadwala #MilanLuthria #AhanShetty #TaraSutaria #Tadap pic.twitter.com/rT7isKORYC — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) September 26, 2021

