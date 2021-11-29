'Tadap' New Trailer Out; Watch Ahan-Tara Give You Goosebumps With Their Intense Love Story

After giving a peek into the tumultuous world of Ishana and Ramisa, makers of Tadap have released another power-packed trailer, showcasing the leading duo's fairytale romance turn into a nightmare. The clip opens up with the introduction of Ahan Shetty's Ishana, a fierce, violent character who wages war on anyone causing hindrances in his way. He then falls head over heels in love with Tara Sutaria, however, a shocking twist leads to their separation.

Ahan then turns into an aggressive baddie, whose only motive is to seek revenge for being cheated in love. The trailer then shows action-packed glimpses, with multiple flashbacks of the leading duo's love-filled times. The highlight comes when blood-bathed Ishana tries to strangle his love interest and brutally throws her away. Billed as an 'incredible love story', the Milan Luthria directorial is gearing up for a release on December 3.

Tadap's second trailer released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Monday, November 29, Ahan Shetty uploaded the two-minute clip and wrote," Witness our incredible love story on the 3rd of December. ❤️‍🔥 #TadapTrailer2 out now! Book your tickets now". Take a look.

The trailer comes days after the film's Track Hoye Ishq Na was released, depicting Ahan's dire state and pain when his and Tara Sutaria's relationship does not see the expected end. The song showcases his delirious state, as he imagines Ramisa is around him and creates visuals in his head. The song has been composed by Pritam. The vocals have been rendered by the music composer, B Praak and Dino James.

The romantic action drama comes as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. The original romantic-action drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput. Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

