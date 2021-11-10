'Tadap': Tara Sutaria Announces Arrival Of 2021's Biggest Party Track 'Tere Siva Jag Mein'

Actor Tara Sutaria is all set to deliver an intense performance in her upcoming drama action flick tiled Tadap opposite debutant, Ahan Shetty. With the trailer release and Tumse Bhi Zyada track from the movie receiving love and appreciation from the Bollywood fraternity as well as fans, the movie is all set to drop another highly anticipated track. The same was announced by the lead cast of the film.

Tadap new track - Tere Siva Jag Mein

Taking to her Instagram on November 10, the 25-year-old actor shared the poster of the upcoming party banger titled Tere Siva Jag Mein. In the poster, Sutaria sported denim shorts and a white tee whereas Ahan wore a black shirt over jeans. The latter lifted up Sutaria in his arms for the pose. Describing the upcoming track as 'biggest party track of 2021', she wrote,

''Bringing to you the biggest party track of 2021🎉 Get ready to dance to #TereSivaJagMein, out soon! #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap''

The song is crooned by Pritam, Shilpa Rao, Darshan Raval and Charan is responsible for rap in the song. On the other hand, Irshad Kamil penned the lyrics. Earlier, the makers released a romantic track chronicling the love story of the two leads. Tumse Bhi Zyada music video featured the turbulent relationship of Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty in the film whilst giving a glimpse into the sizzling chemistry of the fresh pairing. Sutaria shared the song with the caption, ''This one’s for the lovers.. #TumseBhiZyada, out now! #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap''

More on Tadap

Marking the debut of renowned veteran actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty's debut, Milan Luthria directed actioner Tadap is all set to release on December 3 2021 in theatres. The hype around the film was intensified with several notable personalities like Amitabh Bachchan and Suniel Shetty taking to their social media to wish a successful release to the makers of the film as well Ahan Shetty. Suniel Shetty had written,

''A glimpse of my heart for the world. A teaser of what I’ve loved. A humble tease of what is to come #Tadap - a little at a time. So excited for my son #AhanShetty & his teaser of #Tadap. Give him as much love as you gave me''.

(Image: Instagram/@tarasutaria)