'Tadap': Ahan Shetty, Tara's New Track 'Tumse Bhi Zyada' Chronicles Their Love Tale; Watch

Makers of Ahan Shetty and Tara Sutaria's Tadap have released the film's first track, titled Tumse Bhi Zyada. The love ballad chronicles the duo's love story, their trials and tribulations, among other things. The song opens up with the leading pair kissing each other amid a scenic backdrop and goes on to show Ahan's heartbroken state as he reminisces the couple's good days.

Makers have teased the film as an 'Incredible love story', further tingling fans' curiosity to witness the 'raging' tale. The song perfectly describes the frenzy of unconditional love. Music maestros Pritam and Arijit Singh are behind the track, while Irshad Kamil has penned its lyrics. Directed by Milan Lutharia, Tadap marks Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's Bollywood debut.

Tadap's first track Tumse Bhi Zyada released

Taking to his Instagram handle on Tuesday, November 2, Ahan Shetty unveiled the song's clip and wrote, "#TumseBhiZyada, song out now. Dil Se[sic]." Even Tara Sutaria hailed it as an anthem for lovers and wrote, "This one’s for the lovers..#TumseBhiZyada, out now![sic]."

Take a look:

The film's recently released trailer has left the fans excited to see the duo's fresh pairing. The romantic action drama comes as the official Hindi remake of the 2018 Telugu film RX 100. The original romantic-action drama featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

Tadap has been shot across the scenic Mussorie, beginning with Ahan's Ishana meeting the foreign returned Ramisa (Tara). Their romance brews quickly, however, they get separated through a shocking twist. What follows is Ahan turning into an aggressive baddie when he thinks of the elders' disapproval of his love. One of the trailer's highlights is the concluding scene where blood bathed Shetty could be seen venting out his anger at Tara's character.

Take a look:

Backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and co-produced by Fox Star Studios. the film also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles. It is scheduled to be released theatrically on December 3 2021. Meanwhile, Tara will also be seen alongside Tiger Shroff in Heropanti 2 ( sequel to 2014's release, Heropanti) as well as Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns alongside Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani.

(Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty)