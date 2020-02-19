Ayushmann Khurrana's On-screen Kiss With A Man Gets THIS Reaction From Wife Tahira

Many Bollywood partners have often expressed discomfort over their partners kissing someone else in their films. While Ayushamnn Khurrana's kissing scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in breaking the internet, fans were eager to know what Tahira Kashyap has to say about it. In an interview with a leading portal, Tahira revealed that she does not mind it and is fine with seeing Ayushmann kissing a man or a woman on screen.

Tahira Kashyap's reaction to Ayushmann kissing another man on-screen

In Ayushmann Khurrana's next, he will be seen kissing his male co-star and love interest Jitendra Kumar. When Kashyap was asked about her reaction to seeing her husband kiss a man on-screen, she said that she was delighted to see Ayushmann kissing a guy on screen. Tahira added that she honestly views it from a perspective of respecting an artist and his work and said that whether he kisses a man or a woman, she is seeing the emotion of the character.

Tahira Kashyap continued saying that when he kisses a girl, she sees a man who is in love and that is what he needs to do to express his love. She also said that it is what she would make her characters do. She further said that if now Ayushmann is kissing a man, it is natural to his character as he is gay and that is his way of expressing his love.

She further said who is she to judge and said that her perspective of watching him on screen is surely from the perspective of what he should be doing as a character in the film. She said that it is what he should do as he is in love with that boy. She concluded saying what else do you do when you are in love.

