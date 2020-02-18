Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Have Great Understanding, Says SMZS Co-actor Gajraj Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra will feature in the upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The two male leads will portray the characters of a gay couple who are fighting against all odds to come together. The film also stars Gajraj Rao of 'Badhaai Ho' fame. In a recent media interaction, he has opened up about the film and its lead actors. Read below what Gajraj Rao has to say about Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra's on-screen pairing in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Gajraj Rao on Ayushmann-Jitendra's on-screen pairing

Gajraj Rao revealed that both Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar had great understanding when it came to their characters in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor compared Ayushmann-Jitendra's rapport to be as good as Mohammad Azharuddin and Ajay Jadeja. He added that just like when the two cricketers were on the field, their was no senior or junior, they played as a team. Gajraj Rao revealed that both Ayushmann and Jitendra worked similarly to fulfil the film's requirements.

Speaking furthermore about the film, Gajraj Rao expressed that the film holds a very strong message which is why presenting it with a slice of humour allowed the makers to get across their views. Though the film is dealing with the sensitive topic of homosexual relationships, it in no way is preachy, as told by Gajraj Rao. The actor explained furthermore that in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, the makers have tried to explain the relationship using situational comedy.

Train waala pyaar. 🧡 Is pyaar ke liye ab hindustan ko train karenge. 🤞 jeetega pyaar seh parivaar. This Friday. 21st Feb. pic.twitter.com/1isg6hFNlf — Ayushmann Zyada Khurrana (@ayushmannk) February 18, 2020

Image courtesy - Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao Instagram

