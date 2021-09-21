Tahira Kashyap Khurrana Is 'Levitating' While Filming 'Sharmaji Ki Beti'; WATCH

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is all set to don the hat of a director for her debut Bollywood film titled Sharmaji Ki Beti. The talented filmmaker and author is the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana. Garnering attention from the netizens, Tahira has been keeping her fans in the loop with the development of her upcoming film in the form of behind the scene videos and recce photos with her team. Check out the new video from the sets of the forthcoming film which has fueled the anticipation of the fans to see Tahira's work.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is 'Levotating'

The 38-year-old director took to her Instagram to share a video from the sets of Sharmaji Ki Beti. In the video, Tahira was seen floating above the ground with her camera while her team guides her to the perfect shot. Tahira along with her team appeared cheerful as they shot for the scene. In the caption, she played around with puns referencing British singer Dua Lipa's song 'Levitating'. She wrote,

''I got you moonlight, you’re my starlight, I need you all night, come on dance with me! I’m levitating!💫 #sharmajeekibeti #filmmaking #gratitude #nightshift #nightshooters #reels #happykid''

Netizens' reaction to Tahira Kashyap's video

Fans in the comment section could not help but share the contagious enthusiasm of the young director. Actor Huma Qureshi replied to Tahira's caption by playing around with pun as she commented, ''Dua’ main yaad rakhna 😂'' while another fan wrote, ''Seems so fun!😍So happy for you''. Actor Karanvir Bohra also commented ''Looking Good'' while one fan wished luck on Tahira's directorial venture writing, ''All the best ma'am for your new career''.

More on Tahira Kashyap Khurrana

Tahira started production of her Bollywood directorial venture in July as she shared pictures of the recce for the film. In pictures titled 'Recce scenes! With the most amazing, talented and loveable team', she was seen playing around in the scenic locations. According to IMBD, Sharmaji Ki Beti features actors Sharib Hashm, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher and Sakshi Tanwar. Tahira is yet to unveil more details about the movie. Meanwhile, she is all set to release her fifth book titled 7 Sins of Being A Mother.

Image:"Instagram/tahirakashyap