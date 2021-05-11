Tahira Kashyap On 'teamwork' As Her Kids Go "methi-plucking" In Home Garden For Parathas

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has been using quarantine to indulge in activities that are inculcating discipline as well as keeping her kids busy. Recently, Tahira shared a glimpse into their homegrown Methi cultivation. Calling it teamwork, Tahira shared a video of her son and daughter engaged in picking methi leaves which would be used to make parathas later in the day.

Tahira's kids help her pluck methi for Parathas

Tahira Kashyap has always indulged her children in outdoor activities. On several occasions, she shares videos on Instagram of her children enjoying pottery, planting trees, or playing. She recently helped them grow methi leaves at home, in the little garden in their balcony. When the leaves were ready to eat, she asked her kids to pluck them for her, so she could make something out of those organic and healthy Methi leaves.

Earlier on the occasion of Mother's day, Tahira Kashyap shared a bunch of pictures with her mother and her children. Her Instagram posts' caption read, "Mama in every form, shape, age, size, species, card, text and planet is all 💕

We need to nurture, love, protect and be full of gratitude for her🙏 Love you mama😘

May God bless you with a very long happy and healthy life #happymothersday #mothersday #mothersarethebest"(sic). Tahira Kashyap's children made some adorable drawing for her using their creativity and she shared pictures of those on her Instagram account too. She also shared the poem one of her kids had penned down for her, along with a drawing, on Mother's Day.

Making the best use of the lockdown, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana had released her book '12 Commandments of Being A Woman' last year. The book encapsulating the various aspects of a woman's life. An author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana has carved a place for herself as a strong force to reckon with owing to her varied work advocating women empowerment.

IMAGE: TAHIRA KASHYAP'S INSTAGRAM

