Tahira Kashyap Reveals A Few Of Her Favourite Things During This Weather; See Post

Tahira Kashyap took to Instagram on Monday, May 17, 2021, to share posts of herself staying at home and also checking up on her fans due to the Cyclone Tauktae. In the two posts, Tahira revealed what are her favourite things during this weather and seems like there are many things on her favourites list. On seeing this post, fans went going all out to flood the comment section with all things happy and nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kashyap shared a picture of herself along with her daughter Varushka Khurrana which is unmissable. In the picture, the duo can be seen striking a candid pose on the balcony. Tahira can be seen holding a cup of tea and looking at her daughter. Along with the picture, she also wrote, “Hope everyone is safe”. She added, “Everything fav in this pic- Mumbai rains, chai, the little one, papaya planter and TIKA THE IGGY! We are BIG @tikatheiggy fans❤️”. Take a look at the post below.

Tahira also went on to share another post where one can see Ayushmann Khurrana sitting shirtless on his study table. He is seen sitting and is engrossed reading something. One can also notice all the essential things well placed on his table. Along with the picture, she wrote, “Also all things I like! (Part 2) Chai, kitaab, lamp, study table, rain and this hot boy😍 @ayushmannk”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Tahira shared the post online, fans were quick enough to flood the comment section with all things nice. Some of the users lauded the writer’s favourite things, while some were all gaga over the posts. One of the users wrote, “Damn, that view🔥 I'm so jealous of, Tahira”. Another user wrote, “cuties in a frame. Love this picture”. Some users also commented with many happy emojis. Take a look at a few more comments below.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department, Cyclone Tauktae is expected to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm. It is expected to pass close to Mumbai, bringing heavy rain with it. As the wind speed is expected to increase, Mumbai residents are advised to stay at home and avoid going near the coast. The Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed due to Cyclone Tauktae, according to the BMC. Take a look.

Dear Mumbaikars, Bandra-Worli sea link will be closed to commute till further update.



Please take alternate routes if at all you plan to move out.



The best plan however is to stay indoors today unless it’s absolutely unavoidable#CycloneTauktae https://t.co/eJD55GEyeJ — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) May 17, 2021

IMAGE: Tahira Kashyap Instagram

