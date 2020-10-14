Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Childhood Nickname; Calls It 'embarrassing'

In a recent rapid-fire interview, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap spoke about her book 12 Commandments of Being a Woman and recalled some of her most memorable experiences with her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana. The author also shared her ‘embarrassing’ nickname with the interviewer and revealed that she was called ‘Tili’ when she was little. Watch the video here:

Ayushmann's nickname for Tahira Kashyap

In her interview, Tahira Kashyap also spoke about her most memorable date with Ayushmann Khurrana and recalled her car ride winter dates of Chandigarh. Last year, Tahira Kashyap, on Instagram, revealed Ayushmann Khurrana’s nickname for her and shared the actor’s witty logic behind it. Tahira shared a picture on Instagram, which features the actor posing against the sun in a room. In the caption, the writer revealed that Ayushmann Khurrana called her 'Harish'.

Fans react:

Tahira, Ayushmann on the work front

Tahira recently directed and wrote the much-acclaimed short film, Pinni, which stars Neena Gupta, Shishir Sharma, and Srishti Shrivastava in the leading roles. Released in February 2020, the film follows the story of Sudha, who is a happy, diligent homemaker and is abreast of current affairs much against the general stereotype of a homemaker. If the reports are to be believed, Tahira will be directing her next, Sharma Ji Ki Beti with actor Saiyami Kher.

Meanwhile, Tahira's husband, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the much-awaited film, Toolsidas Junior with Alaya F. The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.

