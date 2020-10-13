WHO Lauds India For Helping Myanmar With 3000 Vials Of Antiviral Drugs To Fight COVID-19

A World Health Organisation (WHO) representative posted in Myanmar recently appreciated India for helping its eastern neighbour with a donation of 3,000 vials of Remdesivir. Dr. Stephen Paul Jost from WHO hailed India's help to Myanmar and said it is much appreciated. Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, during his bilateral visit to Myanmar last week, handed 3,000 vials of Remdesivir, an antiviral drug being used in the treatment of severe COVID-19 patients, to State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi.

WHO lauds India

"India has been supporting Myanmar. There have been 3000 vials of antiviral drugs made available. It's called Remdesivir, through a recent visit by the Foreign Secretary of India, and this is also much appreciated and also other supports that are there," Jost was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

During their visit, India has also provided debt service relief to the state for the period up to December 31, 2020. In a bid to boost trade in the region an import order of 1.5 lakh tonnes of Urad (Vigna mungo) from Myanmar was also announced. Lastly, India announced a grant of USD 2 million for the construction of the border haat bridge at Byanyu/Sarsichauk in Chin State that will provide increased economic connectivity between Mizoram and Myanmar.

Jost added that Singapore has also supported Myanmar in its fight against COVID-19 with a donation of 25,000 RT-PCR test kits, 2,00,000 bottles of hand sanitizers, and one million face masks. Jost further highlighted that global bodies such as the WHO, UNICEF, World Food Programme (WFP), UNHCR have also helped the South East Asian country in battling the outbreak.

While commenting on Myanmar's handling of the pandemic, Jost said, "social measures that have been adopted by the National Health Authorities and by the Central Committee led by State Counsellor. This leadership aspect, the political leadership, the partnership, the preventive measures, and people's participation, those four have been critically important in overcoming this pandemic, and that will remain true for the saviour future."

(With inputs from ANI)

