Tahira Kashyap Reveals Her Mistakes As A New Mom, Says She 'forgot' Her Son In Restaurant

Tahira Kashyap recently gave a sneak peek at an interesting excerpt from her book, The 7 Sins of Being A Mother, in which she revealed some candid and embarrassing moments from her life. She has talked about the struggles she faced as a new mom. Recently, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the author opened up on one of her 'blunders' which was when she forgot her child at a restaurant and left after she was done with her lunch.

Tahira Kashyap: 'I did not forget the bag or the bill but I forgot my child'

While speaking to the outlet, Tahira Kashyap talked about the time when she went out for a lunch with her friends soon after her first baby, son Viraajveer, was born. She went on to list several things she did in her early days of motherhood and revealed that she forgot her child in a restaurant. She said that she did not forget the bag or the bill, but her son. The writer revealed that the waiter came running to her and said in Hindi, "Ma'am aap apna baccha bhool gae (Ma'am you forgot your kid)." Kashyap revealed she was so embarrassed and people were staring at her.

Further speaking, Kashyap said that she has dropped her children to school on public holidays, only to get 'those looks from the children.' She added that 'these blunders do not cease to happen even today' but now she is 'more forgiving of herself.' She continued that even during her illness, her mother took over things, and was the one who gave their tiffins to the kids. Kashyap revealed that she was worried that, "Oh, she gave cheese sandwiches to them two days in a row. How unhealthy!' but now she does not worry about it and has 'learnt to let go.'

Viraajveer was just a few months old at the time and was sleeping in a pram. She opened up about the same in her book. She wrote, "Once lunch was over I hugged each of my friends, and headed to the elevator. Just then one of the staff members came running towards me, putting his foot in the door before it shut. ‘Madam,’ he said, ‘you have forgotten your baby!’ Everyone in the lift gave me a look I will never forget. People forget to pay bills or leave their bag behind. I forgot my baby even though I was still holding on to my bag. What kind of cruel mother does that?"

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana and writer Kashyap are blessed with two children- son Viraajveer in the year 2012. They also share a daughter, seven-year-old Varushka.

Image: Instagram/@tahirakashyap