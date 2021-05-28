Tahira Kashyap Takes A Look Back At Some Of Her Fondest Memories To Cheer Herself Up

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana took to social media picking a few personal moments to cheer herself up. In three different posts, Tahira shared glimpses from varied phases of her life. The first post included a picture with her daughter, the second with both the kids and the third post was a series of her own old images.

Tahira Kashyap's throwback pictures

In the first post, Tahira Kashyap shared a few pictures of herself. The first picture was from an event where she came across a little bunny and posed for a picture with it. She was seen wearing a long cotton Kurti and red palazzo pants. The second picture was a selfie, which she took in a car, flaunting her nose pin and a large pair of sunglasses. In the third blurry picture, Tahira flaunted her long coloured streaks and tinted round sunglasses.

Tahira Kashyap's Instagram post included a picture with her son Virajveer Khurrana. Ayushman Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap became parents for the first time after the birth of their son Virajveer. In the adorable candid picture, their son was seen making a goofy face while Tahira happened to be engrossed in another conversation.

Tahira Kashyap’s third Instagram post included a picture with her younger daughter Varushka Khurana. In the picture, the mother-daughter duo was seen posing for a candid picture. While Tahira was dressed in a black and white top and denim shorts, Varushka looked adorable in her cute dress, with her hair held back using a white hairband.

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana often uses social media to reflect the relatable factors of her life, striking a chord with her fans and followers. Earlier recently, Tahira shared posted pictures of her favourite things including her kids and husband amongst others. An author, filmmaker and influencer, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana balances her professional and personal life perfectly, the testimony of which is witnessed in her social media posts.

