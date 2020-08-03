Taimur Ali Khan And Inaaya Celebrate Raksha Bandhan In 'Soha Ali Khan's Corner'; See Post

Actor Soha Ali Khan recently gave fans a glimpse from the Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram, as she dropped in a cute picture of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. The picture features Taimur Ali Khan acing his mother’s signature selfie pout while resting his hand on a workout ball and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen glaring and smiling at her brother. Take a look at the picture shared by Soha Ali Khan:

Also Read | Pak's Dawn News Issues Statement On Airing Indian Tricolour & I-Day Wish During Commercial

Taimur and Inaaya celebrate Raksha Bandhan

With the picture shared, Soha Ali Khan wrote: 'On the ball and in my corner. #happyrakshabandhan #timandinni'. Soha Ali Khan often shares pictures of Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya on her social media handles, leaving fans impressed of their shenanigans and Soha's recent post was no exception. Take a look at how fans reacted to the picture:

Also Read | India-China Corps Commander Talks At Moldo; 'complete Disengagement By China' The Focus

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a priceless picture of Inaaya, showing a family tree of the ‘Khan-daan’. As seen in the picture shared, little Inaaya can be seen holding the family tree picture, which features the face cut-outs of Sharmila Tagore, Tiger Ali Khan, Saif Ali Khan Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha and Saba. Take a look at the picture shared.

Also Read | Pak's Dawn News Issues Statement On Airing Indian Tricolour & I-Day Wish During Commercial

Kareena on the professional front:

Meanwhile, Taimur Ali Khan's mother, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in the much-acclaimed film, Angrezi Medium. Starring Irrfan Khan, Radhika Madan, and Kareena Kapoor in the leading roles, Angrezi Medium is a sequel to the 2017 comedy entertainer, Hindi Medium, which stars Irrfan Khan, Saba Qamar, and Deepak Dobriyal in lead roles. Helmed by Homi Adjania, Angrezi Medium is produced under the production banner, Maddock Films.

Kareena Kapoor will also be seen sharing the screen space with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor in the much-anticipated period drama, Takht, which follows the story of lust for power and throne between family members. As per reports, Kareena will be seen as Jahanara Begum onscreen. Reportedly, Kareena is also currently in talks for a sequel to Veere Di Wedding.

(Image credits: Soha Ali Khan's Instagram)

Also Read | India-China Corps Commander Talks At Moldo; 'complete Disengagement By China' The Focus

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.