Pak's Dawn News Issues Statement On Airing Indian Tricolour & I-Day Wish During Commercial

Pakistan's leading news channel Dawn News was reportedly hacked on Sunday after a huge Indian flag emerged on top of an advertisement being relayed on the channel.

Viewers tuned into the Pakistani news channel were taken by surprise after seeing the Indian Tricolour on an advertisement for a disinfectant brand along with the message of 'Happy Independence Day' being relayed on the screen. This was repeated throughout the day over several advertisements being relayed on the channel.

Many Pakistani netizens took to Twitter to point the blunder after which Dawn news issued an official statement saying, "Hackers attacked Dawn News TV today, after which the channel's screen suddenly started broadcasting the Indian flag as well as the text of Happy Independence Day, on which an investigation into the matter has been ordered." Dawn News said that the truth would be relayed to their viewers, adding that it was too premature to comment on the incident.

ڈان انتظامیہ نے معاملے کی فوری طور پر تحقیقات کا حکم دے دیا

ڈان انتظامیہ نے معاملے کی فوری طور پر تحقیقات کا حکم دے دیا

Pak netizens react

What the hell Dawn News 😠 Get out from Pakistan @Dawn_News

- Love Pakistan or Leave Pakistan

From dawn leaks to indian advertisement #DawnNews is on some other agenda. This chanel usually float anti state content in their news.

