Taimur Ali Khan Screams 'I Am A Tiger' As He Steps Out After 2 Months, Watch Video

With the government relaxing the lockdown, a lot of people were snapped taking a walk at Mumbai's Marine Drive. Amid them, actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also snapped taking a stroll along the sea-side with son Taimur Ali Khan. The duo took him to Marine Drive after staying indoors for over two months due to the Coronavirus lockdown.

Taimur Ali Khan is excited to step out with parents Kareena and Saif

A video of Taimur Ali Khan has been doing rounds on the internet where he is all excited and is seen talking to Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan as they take a spin in the car. A nearby car spotted them and happened to record the video of Taimur speaking in gibberish tone. It sounds like the kid said, "Mai Tiger Hoon (I am a Tiger)" and Kareena and Saif nodded in agreement and continued to converse with him.

In another video, Taimur Ali Khan is seen enjoying a shoulder ride with Saif Ali Khan as Kareena Kapoor walks ahead of them. Taimur's nanny is also seen in the picture. Though Saif and Kareena are wearing masks, Taimur is not seen wearing one. In the video, a cop can be heard telling the couple that it is not allowed to step out with small kids. They received a lot of backlash for not putting a mask on Taimur.

On the other hand, a series of pictures of them strolling at Marine Drive were also shared. In those pictures, both Kareena Kapoor Khan and Taimur Ali Khan can be seen wearing a mask but Saif is not wearing one. The actor was called out for not wearing a mask.

On the work front, Saif Ali Khan was last seen in Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Alaya F and Tabu. He earlier ruled the theatres with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sharad Kelkar. As for his upcoming projects, he will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2 and the Go Goa Gone sequel.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Angrezi Medium alongside Irrfan Khan and Radhika Madan. In 2020, she will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan. The film is a remake of the iconic Tom Hanks film Forrest Gump. She will also be seen in Takht and a TV show titled Poo Diaries.

