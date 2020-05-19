Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saif Ali Khan Pose While Taimur Ali Khan Seems Busy; See Pic

Even though Saif Ali Khan has kept himself away from the public, his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan made a debut on Instagram earlier this year. The actor has been sharing regular photos and videos as she spends time with the family in quarantine. Apart from that, even her fan accounts have been sharing various pictures of Kareena Kapoor Khan with her family.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali strike a pose in this vacation picture

Recently, one of Kareena Kapoor Khan’s fan accounts on social media shared a throwback picture of the actor with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan. The picture looked like one of their vacation ventures outside India. One can spot the endless sea in the background as Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan pose for the camera.

However, one cannot miss the little Taimur Ali Khan in the background. He decided to ditch his parents and instead go look for something else. Dressed in an adorable pair of shorts and shirt, little Taimur Ali Khan is an unmissable sight in the background. The wind gushing against Kareena Kapoor Khan’s hair and Saif Ali Khan’s beard adds to the glamour of the picture.

Check out Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s throwback vacation picture:

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently quarantining with her husband, Saif Ali Khan, and son, Taimur Ali Khan in their Mumbai house. Recently, her sister, Karisma Kapoor brushed her oven skills and baked a lovely chocolate cake. Kareena Kapoor Khan took to social media to share pictures of the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan even called the chocolate cake by her sister to be the “best chocolate cake”. She further added in the caption, “Devouring the best chocolate cake in the world made by the best sister in the world”. One could not miss out on spotting Saif Ali Khan in the background whom Kareena Kapoor Khan calls as, “And yes, that’s Mr Khan being grumpy at the back”. In addition to this, Kareena Kapoor Khan has also been sharing various throwback pictures of her vacations with her loved ones on her social media.

