Taimur Ali Khan's 'Christmas-themed' Birthday Party Looks No Less Than A Dream Land

Son of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taimur Ali Khan is celebrating his third birthday on Friday, December 20. There were many reports circulating, talking about how this little star would celebrate his birthday. Media and paparazzi leave no stone unturned in sharing Taimur’s whereabouts. Today, his birthday celebration pictures are, once again, all over the internet.

Taimur Ali Khan’s Santa Claus themed birthday pictures look dreamy

Looked like birthday celebrations began early for Taimur Ali Khan. Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor hosted a pre-birthday bash for their son. His party was Christmas themed. Karisma Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan took to their social media handles to share glimpses from the bash. Taimur Ali Khan’s birthday cake had a glittering candle, of number 3. The Christmas tree was filled up with candies and goodies. Not to miss was little Inaya’s cinderella frock. She was seen wearing an adorable gown while being all busy performing activities. See pictures.

Also Read | Inaaya Naumi Kemmu wishes 'Taimur Bhai' on his 3rd birthday, Soha Ali Khan shares pic

Also Read | Sara Ali Khan loves to be the big sister to Taimur. See these pics from her post for proof

Also Read | Taimur Ali Khan's birthday party blessed with fairy Inaaya Naumi Khemu

Here's how Taimur Ali Khan's fans wished him on his birthday

Riteish meets Kareena Kapoor as they arrive for Taimur Ali Khan birthday party in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/o2jVMxVPLf — RiteishD 24x7 (@Riteishdfc) December 19, 2019

Birthday bash for Taimur Ali Khan 🎉✨😘💕 Beautiful and happy family ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ws4rFfsNMR — يومي خان٩٢ (@yumiekhan) December 19, 2019

Happy birthday to the most important man in India according to the media - Taimur Ali Khan — Bade Chote (@badechote) December 20, 2019

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor goes on a pre-birthday outing with son Taimur Ali Khan

Also Read | Taimur Ali Khan bursts into tears as he misses his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; watch video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.