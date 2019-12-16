Taimur Ali Khan Bursts Into Tears As He Misses His Mother Kareena Kapoor Khan; Watch Video

Taimur Ali Khan is considered by his fans as one of the most loved kids of the Hindi film industry. He is used to love all the attention of the paparazzi, but he is reportedly not friendly with paparazzi anymore. That said, Kareena’s son does not mind getting clicked once in a while. One such instance was last night when Taimur was leaving a Christmas party after enjoying some time with his friends. Taimur was spotted exiting the party with his caretakers and was seen crying. Take a look here.

Taimur Ali Khan burst into tears as he misses his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan:

Taimur Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were at a Christmas party. While Taimur was leaving the party he was looking very happy, but all of a sudden he burst into tears. It seemed like he was waiting for someone to join him, probably his mother Kareena Kapoor Khan, but when he turned around and did not see her, he started sobbing and cried out, "She's not coming”. To this, his nanny replied and said that she is coming. But Taimur did not believe her and, as he sat in the car, he could not hold his tears back.

Taimur Ali Khan will turn 3 in a few days. Reportedly, for his third birthday, the star kid demanded two cakes. One was for his favourite superhero Hulk and another one was for Christmas hero Santa. Kareena Kapoor Khan revealed these details while speaking to a media portal. It was also reported that Taimur’s birthday party is going to be in Mumbai as Saif is promoting his film right now. Only time will tell how Taimur celebrates his birthday.

