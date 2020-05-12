Alaya F To Tara Sutaria, Take Cues From Celebrities On How To Style Tube Tops Right

Bollywood actors like Alaya F, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and many others have never failed to impress the fashion police with their chic and vogue style. As the summer days have hit the shore, it's time to get those tube tops out of your closets. The tube top's forerunner was a beachwear or informal summer attire worn by girls in the 1950s that became more universally popular in the 1970s and returned to popularity in the 1990s and 2000s. Let us take a look at these celebs to take cues on how to style tube tops right.

Alaya F

Alaya F is a newbie in Bollywood. She made her Bollywood debut with Jawaani Jaaneman, earlier this year. In this look, Alaya is seen wearing a checkered outfit. She paired the pinkish tube top with similar design pants. Check out Alaya F's co-ords.

Also Read | Alaya F is 'most likely to get arrested', say mom Pooja Bedi and brother Omar; Watch

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria can style it all, from chic western attire to ethnic wardrobe. Here, Tara Sutaria stunned in a black shiny tube top with adorned with graphic design. Tara Sutaria paired the tube with a black shirt. The outfit was sported with a diamond-studded skirt. For glam, Tara Sutaria opted for loud party makeup.

Also Read | Alaya F and brother Omar call mother Pooja Bedi the 'worst driver'; watch video

Ananya Panday

While promoting Pati Patni Aur Woh, Ananya Panday experimented with the simple tube top look. The results seem to be impressive. She donned a golden tube paired with Capri formal pants. The experimental attire was sported with a cream over-sized coat. Check out Ananya Panday's Instagram.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt's fashion statements are an inspiration for many. Here, Alia Bhatt wore a white crop tube top with an orange stripe shirt and denim ripped jeans. This outfit is from Alia Bhatt's appearance in song Khudi Nu Nachne De from Angrezi Medium.

Also Read | Alaya F and brother Omar feel mother Pooja Bedi can 'kill somebody'; watch

Disha Patani

Disha Patani is known for her bold style statements. In this Instagram post, you can see Disha Patani's bold and loud look. She donned a leather tube top tucked in blue denim. Check out Disha Patani's Instagram photos.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's exotic vacation pictures from Spain will make one crave for a holiday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.