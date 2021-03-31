'Tale Of Love & Loss': Ekta Kapoor Hails 'force' Behind 'Pagglait', Pens Appreciation Note

TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor who is one of the producers of the latest release Pagglait, starring Sanya Malhotra in the titular role, took to Instagram and penned a heartfelt note for the entire team. Ekta spoke heaps and bounds about the time she came across such an interesting story to the time she actually nodded to be a part of the venture. She also recalled the entire beautiful journey and how she loved being a part of it.

Ekta Kapoor pens an appreciation post

In the heartfelt appreciation post, Ekta Kapoor praised the 'director/ writer Umesh Bist for 'translating this beautiful story from script to screen.' Calling it an 'exhilarating experience' Ekta also took a moment to thank the singer Arijit Singh and congratulated him for his debut as a music director with the film. She wrote that his voice gave 'soul' to the story and collaborating with him was dream come true for Ekta. The 45-year-old producer also thanked her co-producer Guneet Monga who steered through the film during the thicks and thin like a 'true boss lady' and she is proud to partner with her for this venture.



Towards the end of the note, Ekta praised Sanya's acting in the film and her portrayal of widow Sandhya. She wrote that the actress 'magically transformed people into this quaint, world.' She further wrote that Sanya has 'depicted a rare, fine balance between being ‘raw & restrained’. Ekta concluded the post while thanking her fans and audience for showering their love for the film. She wrote how her phone is flooded with messages, calls, glowing reviews about the film which is just beautiful for her. The Ludo actress was the first one to leave a comment below the heart-touching post and wrote, "Thank you @ektarkapoor. thanks a lot for the support." Apart from penning the lengthy post, she also shared pictures with the team, cast to celebrate the success with them.

Film Pagglait also stars Sheeba Chaddha, Ashutosh Rana, Sayani Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Shruti Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang among others. The film is streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around a widow Sandhya who tries to deal with the complex emotions of life and death. Sandhya is surrounded by a family that is eager to make decisions soon after the demise of her husband within five months of her marriage.

(Image credit: Instagram)



