Tamannaah Bhatia Calls Boyfriend Vijay Varma 'real Life Hero', Shares Thalapathy 68 Update

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been making it to the headlines ever since they confessed their love for each other. The actress even referred to the Darlings actor as her "happy place" in an interview. Now, they are in the limelight again. Recently, the Jailer actress opened up about her relationship with Vijay Varma. She also shared an update about Thalapathy 68.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma made their relationship public this year.

The couple has made several public appearances at events together.

It was rumoured that Tamannaah would be playing the leading lady in Thalapathy 68.

Tamannaah Bhatia shares her thoughts about Vijay Varma

In a recent interview with Galatta, Tamannaah Bhatia was asked to share her thoughts about Vijay Varma as they recently made their relationship official in public. Responding to the question, the actress said, "He's my real life hero" and even blushed after his photo popped on the screen during the interview. Interestingly, the couple recently made an appearance during the screening of Kaalkoot.

(Tamannaah Bhatia on her relationship with Vijay Varma. | Image: Twitter)

During the screening, the couple was called a "hit jodi" by the paparazzi. Tamannaah Bhatia had earlier arrived in Mumbai after attending and performing at the audio launch event of Jailer. She was soon spotted going out and about in the city with her beau Vijay Varma.

Tamannaah Bhatia on being a part of Thalapathy 68

Thalapathy Vijay's upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu has been tentatively titled Thalapathy 68. The film will go on floors after Leo's release in theatres. Earlier, reports suggested that Tamannaah Bhatia will play the female lead in the movie. This created a buzz among her fans. Addressing the rumours,, the actress told Galatta, "It is not true as of now. But I will manifest it."