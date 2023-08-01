Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma Blush As Paps Say 'kya Jodi Hai' At Kaalkoot Screening

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma recently went public with their relationship. On July 31, the couple walked the red carpet together for the screening of Vijay’s latest series Kaalkoot. As they posed for the shutterbugs, their interaction with the paparazzi caught the eye of the fans.

3 things you need to know

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma have been dating for more than a year now.

The actors recently confessed to being in love.

They recently shared the screen space in the anthology film Lust Stories 2.

Tamannaah-Vijay Varma blush over paparazzi compliment

Tamannaah Bhatia arrived at the Kaalkoot screening to support her boyfriend Vijay Varma. The actors walked the red carpet together and posed for the shutterbugs. In one of the paparazzi videos, the camerapersons could be heard complimenting the couple. In response, both Tamannaah and Vijay blushed.

In the video, the paparazzi ask the actors to pose together and said, “Kya hit jodi hai”. Tamannaah and Vijay looked at each other and blushed after hearing the comment. They were even asked by the media to look at each other and pose after which the onlookers hooted and applauded.

Tamannaah-Vijay step out for date night

Tamannaah Bhatia was in Chennai on July 29 for the audio launch event of her upcoming film Jailer. The actress returned to Mumbai on the same day. The next day she was snapped hand-in-hand with her boyfriend Vijay Varma.

(Tamannah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arrived hand-in-hand for their date night | Image: Yogen Shah/Instagram)

The couple stepped out for a date night in Mumbai. The actors have been rumoured to be dating for more than a year. They were spotted together several times in public places and also went on vacations together. Vijay and Tamannaah opened up about dating each other in June earlier this year.