Tamannaah Bhatia pens note amid COVID crisis, urges fans to 'stay positive and keep faith'

As India struggles to battle the second wave of the novel coronavirus, several celebrities are taking spreading awareness around the deadly virus. While there are certain celebrities who have associated with NGOs to help people in need while the rest are spreading the word about mask up and proper sanitization to combat the virus. Amid such crisis, actress Tamannaah took to Instagram and penned an emotional post while urging fans to stay positive and safe.

Tamannaah Bhatia's heartfelt note amid COVID crisis

In the note, she spoke about the devastating visual and news about mankind struggling with the diverse challenges that are caused by the ongoing pandemic. She sent her prayers for the safety and well-being of everybody. “It’s indeed heart-wrenching to see humankind grappling with a diverse set of challenges that the pandemic has presented itself with. But in the midst of this upheaval, it’s important to stay positive, keep the faith, practice gratitude, be there for one another in your own capacity, and most importantly, adhere to all precautionary measures. We are all in this together. Praying for everyone’s safety and well-being (sic).” She captioned it, “#StayHome #StaySafe #StayStrong #StayUnited (sic).”



Several fans of the actress were quick enough to thank her and for spreading positivity on the Internet while the others echoed similar sentiments and urged all to be adhere to all safety measures in order to curb the spread. Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Maestro, a Telugu remake of Andhadhun starring Nithiin and Nabha Natesh. In the remake, she will be seen in the role played by Tabu in the original. Tamannaah will be seen in the Gopichand-starrer Seetimaarr. She also has Gurthunda Seethakalam, the remake of the Kannada film Love Mocktail in her kitty.

COVID-19 cases in India

A record 3,780 fresh COVID-19 fatalities were registered in a single day in India taking the death toll to 2,26,188, while 3,82,315 new coronavirus infections were recorded, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday. With the fresh cases, the total tally of COVID-19 cases in the country climbed to 2,06,65,148. Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,87,229 comprising 16.87 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 82.03 per cent, the data updated at 8 am on May 5 showed.



(Image credit: Tamannaahspeaks/ Instagram)