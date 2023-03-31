IPL Opening Ceremony: From Oo Antava To Naatu Naatu, Tamannaah-Rashmika Raise Temperature

IPL opening ceremony 2023: Tamannah Bhatia danced to Mangala Tam Tam, Fire, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's item song Oo Antava, Tune Maari Entry, Chogada Tara after Arijit Singh's scintillating performance at the IPL opening ceremony 2023. The actor was seen changing outfits for different performances. After Tamannah's performance, Rashmika Mandanna took to the stage and began her performance with Saami Saami from her blockbuster hit with Allu Arjun. She was seen wearing an ethnic outfit -- a blue skirt paired with golden blouse. She also performed on Srivalli and Dholida apart from the Oscar winning song Naatu Naatu. For the song, Rashmika changed to a beautiful white lehenga.

Arijit Singh kickstars IPL opening ceremony in style

Right before the stunning performances by the two stars, Arijit Singh was seen creating magic at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad by singing his many hits. His over thirty minutes performance included songs like Vande Mataram, Kesariya, Apna Banale, Namah Om, Channa Mereya among others. Arijith Singh, during his performance, was seen greeting the fans with folded hands.

About IPL 2023

IPL's grand event was followed by the season opener between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This year's IPL is special for fans as it is happening for the first time in India after 2018.